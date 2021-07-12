Investors remain tepid as KSE-100 loses another 116 points

The KSE-100 Index kicked off the week in bearish mode, as the benchmark index dropped 116 points while volumes contracted during the session on Monday.

The index swung in both directions before settling at 47,447.08 points, a drop of 0.24% or 116.37 points.

The rise in the number of coronavirus cases and the possibility of re-imposition of stringent standard operating procedures (SOPs) dented investors' confidence.

Sectors affecting the KSE-100 Index included cement (38.97 points), banking (20.29 points), and technology and communication (19.75 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased from 505.9 million shares on Friday to 474.99 million on Monday. The value of shares traded during the session amounted to Rs14.32 billion, a decrease from Rs15.37 billion on Friday.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 70.99 million shares, followed by Treet Corp with 63.61 million shares, and TPL Corp Ltd at 25.38 million shares.

Shares of 412 companies were traded on Monday, of which 136 registered an increase, 257 recorded a fall, while 19 remained unchanged.