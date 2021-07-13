Egypt law approves dismissal of anti-govt public workers

CAIRO: Egypt’s parliament Monday authorised the dismissal of public workers listed as government opponents and “terrorists”, after a string of deadly rail accidents blamed on the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, lawmakers said.

The legislation stipulates that all public employees proven to have “failed to meet their duties, as part of a bid to harm public services or the economic interests of the state” will be sacked, according to a final version seen by AFP.

Being named on a list of “terrorist” elements compiled by the authorities, ranging from Islamists to liberal opponents, would be grounds for dismissal, lawmakers said.

The legislation, which has been ratified and awaits presidential approval, targets “civil servants (belonging to) the Muslim Brotherhood” and other “terrorist elements” of the state apparatus.

In recent months, Transport Minister Kamel al-Wazir has sought to blame a series of deadly rail accidents on sabotage carried out by public sector workers belonging to the Muslim Brotherhood.