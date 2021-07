KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (July 12, 2021).

================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ================================================================================================= As on: 12-07-2021 ================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ================================================================================================= EFG Hermes AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Habib Bank Ltd. 200,000 127.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 127.70 Sherman Sec. Topline Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 2,000 94.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 94.90 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. EFG Hermes United Bank Limited 200,000 124.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 124.20 ================================================================================================= Total Turnover 402,000 =================================================================================================

