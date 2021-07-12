ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Pakistan continues to see spike in Covid-19 cases

  • Country reports 1,808 positive cases in a single day
  • National Covid-19 positivity ratio stands at 3.84%
Aisha Mahmood 12 Jul 2021

Karachi: Pakistan continued to see a spike in coronavirus cases as the country reported over 1,500 cases for the sixth consecutive day.

During the last 24 hours, 47,015 tests were conducted out of which 1,808 came out positive. The country's Covid-19 tally stands at 975,092 while the positivity ratio is 3.84%. On July 10, the coronavirus positivity rate was recorded at 4.09%, the highest since May.

There are 38,622 active cases and 2,162 critical cases in Pakistan, according to the latest statistics by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

According to the province-wise breakdown, the total cases reported in Sindh are 347,478, in Punjab 348,309, in Islamabad 83,764, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 139,463, in Balochistan 27,994, in Gilgit-Baltistan 6,904 and in Azad Jammu and Kashmir 21,180.

Will shut down restaurants, wedding halls if SOPs not followed, warns Asad Umar

The novel virus also claimed 15 lives during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 22,597.

Meanwhile, 670 people recovered from the disease, taking the tally to 913,873. Moreover, Pakistan has administered more than 19 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine since it started its immunization drive.

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio shoots past 3%

Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that the fourth wave of Covid-19 is looming over the country. “We fear the Indian variant could strike Pakistan and as a precautionary measure, we need to adhere to the SOPs," the prime minister said in a video message addressed to the nation.

He also advised the people to get vaccinated. “Unfortunately, we do not produce vaccines, so we may get a bit late in vaccinating our entire population against the coronavirus,” the PM added.

