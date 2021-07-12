FINCA Microfinance Bank launches free vaccination drive for employees

LAHORE: FINCA Microfinance Bank Ltd launched a free vaccination drive for its employees at its Lahore Head Office, in collaboration with Health Department, Govt of Punjab. The one-day vaccination drive took place on 8th July 2021 under the leadership of the bank's CEO, Jahanzeb Khan along with rest of the management team.

FINCA is taking various steps to make vaccine more accessible to its employees and through a vigorous inoculation campaign, the bank ensured vaccination of around 500 employees and will continue doing so to ensure 100 per cent employees are vaccinated.

"COVID-19 positive cases are going down in Pakistan but we are still not fully protected against the pandemic. The virus has crippled economies worldwide and the business sector of Pakistan has not been spared either. Vaccine adoption is the only way to return to normalcy. As Pakistanis and responsible citizens, we must all get vaccinated to keep ourselves, our families, our customers and colleagues safe. At FINCA, we take pride in trusted and responsible banking and give paramount importance to the safety of our staff, families and customers against Covid-19" said Jahanzeb Khan, CEO, FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan.

FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited is licensed to operate nationwide through a network of 132 branches in 120+ cities. FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited offers a complete suite of products combined and convenient banking services. The Bank offers a variety of loan products specifically designed for individuals running micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

PACRA and JCR-VIS have affirmed FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited, a Long-Term Credit Rating of 'A' and a short-term credit rating of 'A1' with a "Stable" outlook in April 2019 & May 2019 respectively.-PR

