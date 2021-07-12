ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,582
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
973,284
1,98024hr
4.09% positivity
Sindh
346,360
Punjab
348,085
Balochistan
27,961
Islamabad
83,647
KPK
139,313
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FINCA Microfinance Bank launches free vaccination drive for employees

12 Jul 2021

LAHORE: FINCA Microfinance Bank Ltd launched a free vaccination drive for its employees at its Lahore Head Office, in collaboration with Health Department, Govt of Punjab. The one-day vaccination drive took place on 8th July 2021 under the leadership of the bank's CEO, Jahanzeb Khan along with rest of the management team.

FINCA is taking various steps to make vaccine more accessible to its employees and through a vigorous inoculation campaign, the bank ensured vaccination of around 500 employees and will continue doing so to ensure 100 per cent employees are vaccinated.

"COVID-19 positive cases are going down in Pakistan but we are still not fully protected against the pandemic. The virus has crippled economies worldwide and the business sector of Pakistan has not been spared either. Vaccine adoption is the only way to return to normalcy. As Pakistanis and responsible citizens, we must all get vaccinated to keep ourselves, our families, our customers and colleagues safe. At FINCA, we take pride in trusted and responsible banking and give paramount importance to the safety of our staff, families and customers against Covid-19" said Jahanzeb Khan, CEO, FINCA Microfinance Bank Pakistan.

FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited is licensed to operate nationwide through a network of 132 branches in 120+ cities. FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited offers a complete suite of products combined and convenient banking services. The Bank offers a variety of loan products specifically designed for individuals running micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

PACRA and JCR-VIS have affirmed FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited, a Long-Term Credit Rating of 'A' and a short-term credit rating of 'A1' with a "Stable" outlook in April 2019 & May 2019 respectively.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Health department Health department COVID19 COVID19 FINCA Microfinance Bank Ltd FINCA Microfinance Bank Ltd Govt of Punjab Govt of Punjab Jahanzeb Khan Jahanzeb Khan CEO FINCA CEO FINCA

FINCA Microfinance Bank launches free vaccination drive for employees

China accuses US of 'unreasonable suppression'

AJK, Northern Areas: Vaccination certificate a must for hotel bookings

Gas pipeline: Russia concerned at reports?

International transport operators: FBR to charge Rs15m insurance guarantee

CCP chairperson facing conflict of interest accusations?

CPEC projects: Pakistan, China working towards ensuring transparency: NAB chief

Virgin Galactic's Branson soars to space aboard rocket plane

President cautions against issues posing threats to economy

Israel to deduct Palestinian money over 'terror' payments

Daily cases on the rise as Pakistan's Covid positivity crosses 4%

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.