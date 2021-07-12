ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Upward trend in prices of essential food items witnessed

Amjad Ali Shah 12 Jul 2021

PESHAWAR: Upward trend in prices of essential food commodities, especially ginger, garlic and tomatoes ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest Muslim festival was witnessed in the retail market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Ginger prices have touched a new peak in the local market, as available at Rs 600-700/- per kg, which was selling at Rs480/- per kg in the previous week, the survey noted. It added that garlic prices have also substantially increased in the local market which is being sold at Rs 220-250/- per kg against the price of Rs150/- per kg a few days back.

Similarly, the survey revealed that tomatoes are also a common use item during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, which prices have been rising up with each passing day as the tomato is being sold at Rs50-60/- per kg against the price of Rs20 per kg a few days back. Likewise, the price of green chili went up in the local market which was being sold at Rs150-200 per kg against the price of Rs 100-120/- in the previous week.

However, it was witnessed that amid decreasing demand owing to upcoming 'Eid-ul-Azha', the prices of live chicken/meat was substantially cut down in the local market, which was being sold at Rs181/- per kg against the price of Rs226/- per kg in the previous week.

But, the survey noted that the prices of cow meat remained unchanged in the local market, which was being sold at Rs 500-550/- per kg against the official fixed rates of Rs400/- per kg.

It was witnessed that peas is being sold at Rs250/- per kg, capsicum at Rs120/- per kg, arvi at Rs80/- per kg, kado at Rs70/- per kg, tori at Rs80/- per kg, turnip at Rs60 per kg, cauliflower at Rs80/- per kg, cabbage at Rs70/- per kg, red-colored potatoes at Rs70/- per kg, white-colored potato at Rs50/- per kg, long potato at Rs200/- per kg and bitter gourd (Karela) at Rs60/- per kg and bringle at Rs50/- per kg.

The survey stated that the price of sugar remained stable in the local market, being sold at Rs100/- per kg.

According to the survey, a 20 kg flour bag costs Rs1100-1200/- and Rs1300/- in the wholesale market while in the retail market, flour is being sold at Rs54-60 per kg. Maida (fine flour) is being sold at Rs60-65/- per kg.

Fresh milk was being sold at Rs130-140/- per litre against the official fixed rate of Rs90/- per litre, while yogurt is being sold at Rs100-120/- and Rs140/- per kg against the official fixed price of Rs100/- per kg.

Prices of fresh fruits remained high-side in the retail market. Apples are being sold at Rs 150-180/- per kg, apricot at Rs150/- per kg, bananas available at Rs 80-100/-, guava was being sold at Rs150/- per kg, peach at Rs100/- per kg, prices of mangoes are still high side being as available within range of Rs150-and Rs200/- per kg, melon at Rs50/- per kg, watermelon was being sold at Rs40-50 per kg.

The survey noticed the prices of food grains/ grocery items remained unchanged in the local market. A one-kg sugar is being sold at Rs100/- per kg in the local market, whereas grain flour (baisen) was available at Rs120/- per kg.

It was revealed that good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs 150-160/- per kg, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130/- and Rs140/- per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs70-80/- per kg. Prices of cooking oil/ghee also remained high-side in the retail market.

Likewise, red bean is being sold within range of Rs180/- and Rs 200-220/- per kg, white lobia at Rs200/- per kg, big-size white-channa available at Rs140/- per kg while small size at Rs120/- per kg, mash dal was being sold at Rs260/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs220/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs160/- per kg.

Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160/- while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220/- per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

