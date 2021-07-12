ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,582
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
973,284
1,98024hr
4.09% positivity
Sindh
346,360
Punjab
348,085
Balochistan
27,961
Islamabad
83,647
KPK
139,313
No clear winner emerges from Bulgarian parliamentary election

Reuters 12 Jul 2021

SOFIA: No clear winner emerged from Bulgaria's parliamentary election on Sunday, exit polls showed, with the centre-right GERB party of former premier Boyko Borissov narrowly ahead of the new anti-elite party There Is Such a People (ITN).

Surveys by Gallup International and Alpha Research showed GERB at 22.1% to 23.5%, and ITN, led by popular TV host and singer Slavi Trifonov, on 21.5% to 22.3% in the election, Bulgaria's second in three months.

The close results underscore deep divisions over the legacy of Borissov's decade-long rule, amid growing anger at widespread corruption in Bulgaria, the European Union's poorest member.

Even if official results confirm GERB as the largest party its chances of forging a ruling coalition are slim, political observers say. GERB came in first in the election in April, but was shunned by other parties.

ITN is better positioned, with the support of its likely partners, two small anti-graft groupings.

