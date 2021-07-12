Thousands rally in Georgia after death of TV cameraman

TBILISI: Thousands rallied in Georgia on Sunday demanding the government resign following a TV cameraman's death after being badly beaten by far-right assailants during a protest against an LGBTQ Pride march. Alexander Lashkarava, 37, a cameraman for independent TV station Pirveli, was found dead in his bed in the early hours of Sunday.
On Monday, he was assaulted by a violent mob of anti-LGBTQ protesters and sustained fractures to his facial bones. More than 50 journalists were injured that day by anti-LGBTQ groups protesting against the planned march, which was cancelled over safety fears.
Rights activists called for a protest on Sunday evening, with about 8,000 demonstrators gathering outside parliament by 8:00 pm, an AFP correspondent at the scene reported. They demanded Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili's resignation, claiming he and the ruling Georgian Dream party had enabled violence against media representatives.
