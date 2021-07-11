Iran transport ministry says hit by ‘cyber disruption’

TEHRAN: Iran’s transportation ministry said Saturday a “cyber disruption” had affected its computer systems and website, while the country’s national railway company denied reports of being hit by a cyber attack.

The disruption started before noon (0730 GMT), taking down the body’s website and links associated with it, the ministry said in a statement reported by state news agency IRNA.

It said “technical experts” were investigating the issue and will announce when they are back up, without elaborating further.

The body’s website was still inaccessible around 5 PM (1230 GMT).

The railway company’s announcement came a day after Fars news agency reported “unprecedented chaos” at stations with hundreds of trains delayed or cancelled.

In the now-deleted report, it said the incident followed “a widespread disruption in... computer systems that is probably due to a cyber attack.”