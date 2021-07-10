ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
‘Sheeranwala Gate Flyover project to benefit 120,000 vehicles daily’

Recorder Report 10 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman Sheikh Muahmmad Imran has said that the Sheeranwala Gate Flyover project (costing Rs 4.9 billion) is the most important of all the ongoing projects in the city which will benefit more than 120,000 vehicles daily.

“The project is being constructed in a densely populated and important commercial centre of the city, so its importance is high,” he said during his visit to the project site here on Friday. Member LDA governing body Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi, Project Director Akbar Hussain, and other concerned officers of LDA, Nespak, and WASA were also present on the occasion.

He also said that traffic will have a signal-free route and the flyover will benefit Circular Road, Masti Gate, Badami Bagh, Railway Station and all adjoining areas.

As the monsoon rains approach the city next week, the Vice Chairman asked the relevant officials to take measures keeping this in mind and added that citizens should be least disturbed by the ongoing work on the project.

On the occasion, LDA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan told the Vice Chairman that 30 pile foundations have been laid so far; three to four piles are laid on daily basis. “Six feet sidewalks will also be constructed on both the sides of the road,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

