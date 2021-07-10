ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 10 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (July 9, 2021).

===========================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================
Member                    Company                        Turnover     Rates
Name                                                    of Shares
===========================================================================
M. M. M. A.               Attock Refinery                     100    252.37
Khanani
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            100    252.37
D.J.M. Sec.               Citi Pharma Limited              18,750     32.60
ASDA Sec.                                                  25,000     34.00
Ghani Osman Sec.                                          116,381     32.20
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.                                        332,500     32.30
I. U. Kodvavi Sec.                                        425,000     35.17
M. M. M. A. Khanani                                       180,569     32.58
Fawad Yusuf Sec.                                        1,375,000     32.00
FDM Capital                                               240,000     34.10
Growth Sec.                                               100,000     32.00
Adam Sec.                                                 825,000     32.45
Creative Cap. Sec.                                        112,500     32.02
Rafi Sec.                                                  12,000     32.00
Topline Sec.                                                5,000     34.40
Ample Sec.                                                 16,250     32.03
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      3,783,950     32.67
AKD Sec.                  D.G.Cement                       17,950    117.25
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         17,950    117.25
Next Capital              Hub Power                        40,000     78.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         40,000     78.00
Azee Sec.                 Meezan Bank Ltd.                 15,000    121.80
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         15,000    121.80
MRA Sec.                  National Refinery                   500    464.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            500    464.00
Alfalah Sec.              Oil & Gas Dev.                  130,000     98.39
Aba Ali H. Sec.                                             9,298     96.56
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        139,298     98.27
Next Capital              Pakistan Stock Exch             150,000     21.50
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        150,000     21.50
BIPL Securities           Treet Corporation                 4,500     54.00
                          Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          4,500     54.00
===========================================================================
                          Total Turnover                4,151,298
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

