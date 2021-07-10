KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (July 9, 2021).

=========================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================== M. M. M. A. Attock Refinery 100 252.37 Khanani Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 252.37 D.J.M. Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 18,750 32.60 ASDA Sec. 25,000 34.00 Ghani Osman Sec. 116,381 32.20 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. 332,500 32.30 I. U. Kodvavi Sec. 425,000 35.17 M. M. M. A. Khanani 180,569 32.58 Fawad Yusuf Sec. 1,375,000 32.00 FDM Capital 240,000 34.10 Growth Sec. 100,000 32.00 Adam Sec. 825,000 32.45 Creative Cap. Sec. 112,500 32.02 Rafi Sec. 12,000 32.00 Topline Sec. 5,000 34.40 Ample Sec. 16,250 32.03 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,783,950 32.67 AKD Sec. D.G.Cement 17,950 117.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 17,950 117.25 Next Capital Hub Power 40,000 78.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 40,000 78.00 Azee Sec. Meezan Bank Ltd. 15,000 121.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 121.80 MRA Sec. National Refinery 500 464.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 464.00 Alfalah Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 130,000 98.39 Aba Ali H. Sec. 9,298 96.56 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 139,298 98.27 Next Capital Pakistan Stock Exch 150,000 21.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 21.50 BIPL Securities Treet Corporation 4,500 54.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500 54.00 =========================================================================== Total Turnover 4,151,298 ===========================================================================

