KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (July 9, 2021).

===================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ===================================================================================================== As on: 09-07-2021 ===================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ===================================================================================================== Sherman Sec. Adam Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 50,000 34.00 AKD Sec. D.J.M. Sec. 200,000 34.25 AKD Sec. ASDA Sec. 286,000 34.20 AKD Sec. Adeel & Nadeem Sec. 14,000 34.40 ASDA Sec. Foundation Sec. 223,875 34.00 ASDA Sec. Adam Sec. 220,000 33.47 ASDA Sec. Creative Cap. Sec. 29,000 34.00 ASDA Sec. MRA Sec. 100,000 33.50 Fortune Sec. ASDA Sec. 250,000 34.15 Fortune Sec. Topline Sec. 750,000 34.25 Bawa Sec. MRA Sec. 85,000 33.50 I. U. Kodvavi Sec. ASDA Sec. 25,000 34.00 M. M. M. A. Khanani Adam Sec. 50,000 33.75 M. M. M. A. Khanani MRA Sec. 175,000 33.63 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Seven Star Sec. 10,000 34.00 FDM Capital ASDA Sec. 28,000 34.00 FDM Capital I. U. Kodvavi Sec. 100,000 34.00 FDM Capital M. M. M. A. Khanani 22,000 34.00 Interactive Securities Growth Sec. 313,500 32.00 Market 786 Topline Sec. 700,000 34.40 MRA Sec. Bawa Sec. 75,000 33.05 Adeel & Nadeem Sec. ASDA Sec. 60,000 34.00 Adeel & Nadeem Sec. M. M. M. A. Khanani 25,000 34.00 Adeel & Nadeem Sec. Adam Sec. 25,000 34.00 Zahid Latif Khan Sec. D.J.M. Sec. 90,000 34.10 Zahid Latif Khan Sec. ASDA Sec. 80,000 34.00 Zahid Latif Khan Sec. Topline Sec. 1,025,000 34.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,013,375 33.99 Topline Sec. Sherman Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 2,000 95.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 95.00 ===================================================================================================== Total Turnover 5,015,375 =====================================================================================================

