Pakistan

NCOC recommends banning air travel for unvaccinated people from August 1

  • Instructions come in wake of rising Covid-19 cases in the country
BR Web Desk 09 Jul 2021

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced on Friday that those who are unvaccinated will not be allowed to travel by air from August 1.

The NCOC has also made it mandatory for adult students to get themselves vaccinated by August 31.

The forum emphasized the strict implementation of the current SOPs from July 9 to July 18 to contain the spread of the virus, saying that “if effective measures are not taken to contain the Delta variant of Covid-19, its consequences could be disastrous”.

The NCOC also stressed that all private-sector employees should get themselves vaccinated before July 31.

The latest instructions of the NCOC come in the wake of the rise in Covid-19 cases n the country.

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio continued to stay above 3% as 1,737 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus positivity rate was recorded at 3.65% on July 8, the highest level recorded since June 4 when the ratio stood at 3.81%. During the last 24 hours, 47,528 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number of tests conducted to 14,960,221.

PM Imran warns fourth Covid wave looming over Pakistan

Earlier, the NCOC had confirmed the presence of different variants of coronavirus in Pakistan, including the Delta variant, believed to have originated in India.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that the fourth wave of Covid-19 is looming over the country and termed the Delta variant "the biggest concern” for Pakistan.

“We fear the Indian variant could strike Pakistan and as a precautionary measure, we need to adhere to the SOPs," said the prime minister in a video message addressed to the nation.

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio at 3.65%, highest since June 4

“If we survive the fourth wave, we will be able to save our country,” he concluded.

On Wednesday, the NCOC confirmed the presence of Delta Beta and Alpha variants in Pakistan.

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had earlier warned that the fourth wave of the coronavirus could emerge in Pakistan in July if the SOPs are not followed.

