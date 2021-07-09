Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio at 3.65%, highest since June 4

Karachi: Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio continued to stay above 3% for the third consecutive day as 1,737 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

The coronavirus positivity rate was recorded at 3.65% on July 8, the highest level recorded since June 4 when the ratio stood at 3.81%. During the last 24 hours, 47,528 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number of tests conducted to 14,960,221.

The latest data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) shows that there are 35,573 active cases and 1,971 critical cases. Meanwhile, 25 deaths were reported from Covid-19, taking the death toll to 22,520.

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio shoots past 3%

A total of 774 people also recovered in 24 hours across the country. So far, 911,383 people have recovered from the novel virus in Pakistan.

During the last 24 hours, 422,754 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines were administered across the country. Total vaccine administered till now has reached 19,067,352.

In a presser on Thursday, Minister for Planning Asad Umar ruled out a complete lockdown amid the spike in the daily Covid-19 cases. The minister said that in case the ratio of positive cases goes up, the government would opt for smart lockdown as was done during the past.

Umar rules out imposition of complete lockdown

Umar has urged the citizens to keep on following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and vaccinate themselves to cope with the fourth wave in an effective manner.