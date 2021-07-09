ANL 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
ASC 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.8%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.41%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.44%)
FCCL 23.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.87%)
FFL 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.06%)
FNEL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
GGGL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.43%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.16%)
KAPCO 41.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-9.74%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.77%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.18%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-3.03%)
PACE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.52%)
PAEL 34.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
POWER 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.24%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.57%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.65%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.06%)
SNGP 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.2%)
TELE 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.4%)
TRG 172.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.39%)
UNITY 42.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-2.77%)
WTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
BR100 5,192 Decreased By ▼ -38.05 (-0.73%)
BR30 26,932 Decreased By ▼ -371.5 (-1.36%)
KSE100 47,563 Decreased By ▼ -489.72 (-1.02%)
KSE30 19,111 Decreased By ▼ -255.03 (-1.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
KSE-100 ends week with 490-point decrease

  • Falls near 47,500 level
Ali Ahmed 09 Jul 2021

Failing to sustain its gains, the KSE-100 Index ended the week in the red, losing 490 points and dropping near the 47,500 level.

The index remained under pressure from the start and finished with a drop of 1.02% or 489.72 points to settle at 47,563. On a weekly basis, the benchmark index lost 0.26% of its value.

The drop comes as Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), warned of a fourth wave as Covid cases start to rise in the country.

Bulls dominate as KSE-100 gains over 800 points to power past 48,000

Sectors dragging the index included cement (103.14 points), technology and communication (79.33 points), and oil and gas exploration (48.07 points).

Volume on the all-share index increased from 475.23 million shares on Thursday to million 505.9 on Friday. The value of shares traded during the session amounted to Rs15.37 billion, a substantial decrease after it hit Rs21.31 billion on Thursday.

TPL Corp Ltd was the volume leader with 41.97 million shares, followed by Pace (Pak) Ltd with 27.11 million shares, and WorldCall Telecom at 25.78 million shares.

Shares of 406 companies were traded on Friday, of which 159 registered an increase, 237 recorded a fall, while 10 remained unchanged.

