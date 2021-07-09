Pak-Afghan trade agreement extended for another 6 months

KARACHI: Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce & Investment, and Nisar Ahmad Ghoriyani, Minister of Industry & Commerce, signed the protocol for a six-month extension of the Afghanistan–Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA)-2010.

The signing ceremony was held over video link on Thursday, simultaneously at Kabul and Islamabad. The secretary, Ministry of Commerce, was also present on occasion. Representatives of both Embassies in respective capitals also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dawood said that his vision for trade and economic relations with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs) makes Pakistan a hub for trade, transit and transshipment.

“Our trade must be based on secure, open, consistent, reliable & legal movement of goods at the Afghan border along with enhanced connectivity with Afghanistan and CARs”, he said.

He said that this is a long-term vision and through our current engagement with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, we are laying down the foundation for its implementation. This will ensure that Pakistan leverages its geo-economic location in the region to enhance its international trade.

“Our discussions with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan are a step in this direction,” he said.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with an extension of the agreement and decided that the technical teams of the two countries will conclude the revised agreement soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021