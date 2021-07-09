PTA ordered to filter all videos uploaded on internet

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to properly filter all the videos uploaded on the internet applications, including TikTok. The SHC issued these orders in a suit, which was filed in the court to ban TikTok in Pakistan.

The court disposed of the suit after observing that counsel for the plaintiff did not press this suit as he would avail the remedy as provided to him under the law against the order dated 07.07.2021 passed by the PTA.

The court, however, directed the PTA to make sure that all the videos uploaded on the various internet applications, including TikTok, are being properly filtered and are being timely removed so that the persons using the mobile phones and other like devices are not exposed to videos which contain sexual, harassment, abusive, anti-Pakistan, indecent, objectionable or involving humiliation to any person, sector, section, caste, creed, etc.

The court held that it is the responsibility of the PTA authorities to make sure that the videos of the above stated nature/category or that of like nature are firstly not uploaded and if uploaded, the same should be removed immediately by using techniques and those persons who upload such type of videos should be apprehended and taken to task according to the law, rules and regulations.

