ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
ASC 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.63%)
ASL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.08%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
BYCO 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.93%)
FCCL 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.4%)
FFBL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.14%)
GGGL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.54%)
GGL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.24%)
HUMNL 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.7%)
JSCL 23.33 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (6.77%)
KAPCO 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.33%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.78%)
MDTL 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.13%)
MLCF 46.55 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.99%)
NETSOL 173.77 Increased By ▲ 12.72 (7.9%)
PACE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.47%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
PIBTL 11.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
PRL 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.11%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.85%)
SILK 1.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.04%)
SNGP 49.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.82%)
TELE 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
TRG 176.21 Increased By ▲ 10.71 (6.47%)
UNITY 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.97%)
WTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 5,230 Increased By ▲ 108.43 (2.12%)
BR30 27,303 Increased By ▲ 780.9 (2.94%)
KSE100 48,053 Increased By ▲ 805.25 (1.7%)
KSE30 19,366 Increased By ▲ 392.85 (2.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTA ordered to filter all videos uploaded on internet

Recorder Report 09 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to properly filter all the videos uploaded on the internet applications, including TikTok. The SHC issued these orders in a suit, which was filed in the court to ban TikTok in Pakistan.

The court disposed of the suit after observing that counsel for the plaintiff did not press this suit as he would avail the remedy as provided to him under the law against the order dated 07.07.2021 passed by the PTA.

The court, however, directed the PTA to make sure that all the videos uploaded on the various internet applications, including TikTok, are being properly filtered and are being timely removed so that the persons using the mobile phones and other like devices are not exposed to videos which contain sexual, harassment, abusive, anti-Pakistan, indecent, objectionable or involving humiliation to any person, sector, section, caste, creed, etc.

The court held that it is the responsibility of the PTA authorities to make sure that the videos of the above stated nature/category or that of like nature are firstly not uploaded and if uploaded, the same should be removed immediately by using techniques and those persons who upload such type of videos should be apprehended and taken to task according to the law, rules and regulations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

TikTok PTA Sindh High Court PTA authorities

PTA ordered to filter all videos uploaded on internet

Tarin for two more valuations of PSM assets

US military ‘achieved’ its goals: Biden

Umar rules out imposition of complete lockdown

ECB to flex its financial muscle in climate change fight

Taliban reassure Moscow: Russia-led bloc ready to act if Afghan border unravels

Official explains how sell-off proceeds being spent

Tabish Gohar being removed?

Pak-Afghan trade agreement extended for another 6 months

Forex reserves cross $24bn mark

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.