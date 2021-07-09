PTI govt makes available modern fire tenders in city: governor

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that there was a dire need for modern fire tenders in Karachi and this need was made true by Imran Khan's government. Speaking at inauguration ceremony of the new fire station at Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he said that it was now the responsibility of KMC to provide experienced drivers and trained staff to make them functional.

The Sindh Governor said that the minimum wage should be uniform throughout Pakistan. He said that the performance of Karachi Water Board is like a sad film. He said that overall improvement in law and order situation has restored economic stability and confidence of industrialists.

He said effective measures are being made to encourage investors and industrialists. The Governor Sindh said that the supply of gas to the industries as per the requirement would be continued and besides this he would take steps for uninterrupted supply of electricity to the industries.

He said that K-Electric has also been directed to build the required infrastructure to cater to the needs of the industries. The Sindh Governor further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving for industrial development and increase in exports.

The Prime Minister is fully aware of Karachi's construction, development and infrastructure reforms and related issues for the country's economy. The Sindh Governor asked for supporting the government in its efforts to improve the environment by planting more and more trees to tackle the problem of air pollution in industrial cities.

The Governor Sindh said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's Billion Tree Tsunami Mega Project has received international acclaim. Provincial Assembly member Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that every citizen has to play their role in the construction and development of the city.

SM Muneer said that the federal government had presented a very good budget in the current situation. He said that the provision of fire tenders to industrial associations by the present government was a very good decision.

President of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, Saleem-uz-Zaman said that they would work together in the tree planting campaign in Korangi Industrial Area and make the area beautiful and green.

He said that the decision of the government to continue uninterrupted supply of gas to industries is welcomed. He said that the efforts of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail were commendable for the way in which the issue was resolved through understanding and misunderstandings were removed in a timely manner.

