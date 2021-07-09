Red Crescent warns of 'inhuman' Syria aid route closure

ANKARA: The Turkish Red Crescent chief on Thursday denounced as "inhuman" a possible closure of a key aid route into Syria caused by Russia wielding its UN Security Council veto. The Bab al-Hawa crossing from Turkey into Syria will close on July 10 unless it receives authorisation from the UN body to stay open for another year.

Russia, a major ally of President Bashar al-Assad, prefers to see the aid delivered from Damascus, arguing that the crossing is used to supply rebel fighters with arms.

"The fate of millions of people in need is likely to be affected negatively by a veto ... Such a decision will be unfair and inhuman," the NGO's president, Kerem Kinik, told AFP.

Turkey has supported rebel fighters against Assad throughout the decade-long conflict and has a military presence in northern Syria.

Last month, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Turkey wanted the border crossing to remain open, adding that he was holding talks at the UN to address Russia's reluctance. A Security Council vote scheduled for Thursday has been postponed possibly to Friday in order to soften Moscow's stance.