World
Airplane carrying nine people crashes in Sweden
09 Jul 2021
STOCKHOLM: An airplane carrying nine people has crashed after takeoff outside Orebro, Sweden on Thursday, TT News agency said, citing authorities.
"It is a sky diver plane that has crashed after takeoff," Emil Gustavsson, rescue leader at the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre, told TT. "We have no information regarding injuries for the people on board," he said.
The plane has crashed close to Orebro airport.
