Jul 09, 2021
World

Airplane carrying nine people crashes in Sweden

  "It is a sky diver plane that has crashed after takeoff," Emil Gustavsson, rescue leader at the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre, told TT. "We have no information regarding injuries for the people on board," he said.
Reuters 09 Jul 2021

STOCKHOLM: An airplane carrying nine people has crashed after takeoff outside Orebro, Sweden on Thursday, TT News agency said, citing authorities.

"It is a sky diver plane that has crashed after takeoff," Emil Gustavsson, rescue leader at the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre, told TT. "We have no information regarding injuries for the people on board," he said.

The plane has crashed close to Orebro airport.

