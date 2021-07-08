Pakistan reports 1,683 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally in over a month

Karachi: Pakistan reported 1,683 cases on July 7, the highest single-day tally since June 5 when 1,629 infections were recorded.

The national coronavirus positivity ratio stayed above 3% for the second consecutive day, and was recorded at 3.33%, the highest since June 12.

As per the latest data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 416,363 doses of the vaccines were administered across the country in the last 24 hours. So far, 18,644,598 vaccines have been administered in the country since Pakistan started its immunization drive this year.

During the last 24 hours, 50,531 tests were conducted, out of which 1,683 came out positive. There are 1,980 critical cases and 34,531 active cases. Pakistan has been witnessing a rise in its daily cases since the government eased coronavirus restrictions.

Pakistan reports highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since June 10

Sindh has reported 343,303 cases, Punjab 347,347, Balochistan 27,502 and Islamabad has confirmed 83,259 infections. Similarly, K-P has recorded 138,855 infections, AJK 20,728 cases and GB has a confirmed 6,639 Covid-19 cases.

On Monday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan had warned that there was a small but noticeable increase in Covid-19 cases in the country.

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio shoots past 3%

"Masks, avoidance of large crowds and continued vaccination remain crucial tools in this work," Dr Sultan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 claimed 24 more lives in 24 hours, taking the death toll to 22,493.