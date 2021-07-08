ANL 32.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.86%)
ASC 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.69%)
ASL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
FCCL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.45%)
FFL 19.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
FNEL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.42%)
GGL 48.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.47%)
HUMNL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.56%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.97%)
KAPCO 45.23 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
MDTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.55%)
NETSOL 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (2.76%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.38%)
PAEL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.01%)
PIBTL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.24%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.56%)
PTC 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.65%)
SNGP 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
TELE 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.73%)
TRG 168.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (1.82%)
UNITY 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.06%)
WTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
BR100 5,180 Increased By ▲ 57.89 (1.13%)
BR30 26,909 Increased By ▲ 386.69 (1.46%)
KSE100 47,662 Increased By ▲ 413.75 (0.88%)
KSE30 19,176 Increased By ▲ 202.69 (1.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
China says measures applied to Ant Group to be imposed on other payment firms

  • China suspended the planned $37 billion listing of Ant Group in November last year amid growing concerns over banks using third-party technology platforms
Reuters 08 Jul 2021

BEIJING: China's central bank said on Thursday that anti-monopoly measures applied to e-commerce giant Alibaba's financial technology affiliate Ant Group will also be imposed on other payment service companies.

China suspended the planned $37 billion listing of Ant Group in November last year amid growing concerns over banks using third-party technology platforms like Ant for underwriting loans amid fears of rising defaults and a deterioration in asset quality.

Chinese regulators, led by the central bank, in April imposed a sweeping restructuring on the fintech giant, forcing it to turn itself into a financial holding firm, and to cut links between its payments app Alipay and its other businesses.

China deepens crypto crackdown with central bank warning

"Monopolistic behavior does not only exist in the Ant Group, but also in other institutions," said Fan Yifei, vice governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), told a media conference in Beijing.

Fan added that measures will be revealed soon, without further elaboration.

Fan said the speed of development of China's payment industry is "rapid" over the past few years, but at the same time, there are "monopoly and excessive capital expansions during (its) development".

Ant Group China's central bank Alibaba's financial technology

