ANL 32.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.86%)
ASC 18.68 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.69%)
ASL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.96%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.05%)
FFBL 28.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.45%)
FFL 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
GGGL 24.67 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.79%)
GGL 48.89 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.43%)
HUMNL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.3%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.97%)
KAPCO 45.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
MDTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.81%)
NETSOL 165.11 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (2.52%)
PACE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.38%)
PAEL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.01%)
PIBTL 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.92%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.44%)
PTC 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
SILK 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.65%)
SNGP 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.51%)
TELE 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.73%)
TRG 168.60 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (1.87%)
UNITY 44.05 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.09%)
WTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
BR100 5,180 Increased By ▲ 57.84 (1.13%)
BR30 26,910 Increased By ▲ 387.62 (1.46%)
KSE100 47,665 Increased By ▲ 417.1 (0.88%)
KSE30 19,177 Increased By ▲ 203.48 (1.07%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,493
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
967,633
1,68324hr
3.33% positivity
Sindh
343,303
Punjab
347,347
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,259
KPK
138,855
Canadian bank robber jailed in Singapore, escapes caning

  • David James Roach, who robbed a Standard Chartered Bank branch in 2016, was extradited to Singapore last year from Britain after the city-state offered assurances he would not be flogged
AFP Updated 08 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: A Canadian man who staged a rare bank robbery in Singapore has been sentenced to five years in jail, but will escape a caning due to an agreement that allowed his extradition.

David James Roach, who robbed a Standard Chartered Bank branch in 2016, was extradited to Singapore last year from Britain after the city-state offered assurances he would not be flogged.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to one charge of bank robbery and another charge of money laundering for taking the stolen money out of the country.

A court on Wednesday handed down the jail term and six strokes of the cane -- a mandatory punishment in the city-state for robbery.

Pakistani-origin family run over in Canada

But Singapore's interior ministry and attorney-general's chambers said they were working "through the necessary procedures to fulfil the assurance given to the UK government" that Roach will be spared caning.

Roach strolled into the bank and took Sg$30,000 ($22,000) after presenting a threatening note, a rare robbery in a country with one of the world's lowest crime rates.

He fled to Bangkok, where he was jailed on charges related to bringing the stolen cash into Thailand but authorities refused to send him to Singapore as the countries do not have an extradition treaty.

After his release, he was detained at London's Heathrow Airport while in transit en route to Canada, and Singapore requested that he be deported to the city-state.

Singapore and Britain have an extradition treaty, but London would only deport Roach if the city-state agreed he would not face corporal punishment.

Flogging with a heavy rattan cane, a legacy of British colonial rule, is a common punishment in Singapore.

But Britain abolished caning as a punishment for criminals decades ago, and refuses to extradite anyone to a country where the punishment exists.

Canadian man Canadian manufacturing sales Canadian manufacturing activity David James Roach Standard Chartered Bank branch

