ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SHC asked to decide about recruitment of 336 people in SRD

Recorder Report 08 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has been asked to decide about recruitment of 336 persons in the Sindh Revenue Department afresh.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case related to appointments in the Sindh Revenue Department (SRD).

The bench remanded the case to the SHC, and asked it to decide the case afresh in six months. The chief justice said that the posts above Grade-16 should be filled through the Sindh Public Service Commission.

The SHC was further asked to check the records of all the 336 employees of the Revenue Department.

Expressing annoyance over the Sindh Additional Advocate General, the chief justice inquired where is the record of 10,000 persons whose tests and interviews were held.

The AAG Sindh, Sabtain Mehmood, replied that after confirming from the department he can inform the court about it.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said tests and interviews of all the candidates were in one day, and the same day, a list of successful candidates was affixed on the notice boards. He asked the AAG Sindh how it is possible that results of the candidates could be announced the same day. The chief justice said everyone is aware of what happens in illegal appointments.

Justice Ijaz remarked that people recruited through the backdoor are made civil servants, but they are not regularised. The chief justice said the questionnaire for 10,000 persons could be prepared, but asked the AAG, “show us the answers of the questions”.

The AAG said the tests and interviews were conducted in five divisions of Sindh i.e. Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Larkana.

The chief justice said the law was not followed in the recruitment of persons in the Sindh Revenue Department.

Justice Gulzar said people in Grade-17 and 18 cannot be inducted without the Public Service Commission examination.

The employees’ lawyer contended that his clients were recruited in 2011 and after 10 years, they were promoted to Grade-17.

The AAG said out of 336 employees, the degrees of 10 employees were found fake; therefore, they have been removed from service.

Justice Ijaz said they were sending the matter back to the SHC for decision afresh, and disposed of the case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh High Court Justice Gulzar Ahmed Justice Ijazul Ahsan Sindh Revenue Department Sabtain Mehmood

SHC asked to decide about recruitment of 336 people in SRD

Azhar says power sector is on the upbeat

Dilip Kumar passes away

IMF chief urges G20 to prevent ‘devastating’ blow to poorest

Covid-19 handling: Pakistan ranked among best-performing states

FSR for CY20: Residual risks to financial stability expected to subside: SBP

PSM revival plan: PC BoD all set to give approval

Economy on the right track: Fawad

Afghan govt team meets Taliban in Tehran

‘FBR must introduce law to jail errant taxmen’

CCoE meeting today

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.