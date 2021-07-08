SHC asked to decide about recruitment of 336 people in SRD

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has been asked to decide about recruitment of 336 persons in the Sindh Revenue Department afresh.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case related to appointments in the Sindh Revenue Department (SRD).

The bench remanded the case to the SHC, and asked it to decide the case afresh in six months. The chief justice said that the posts above Grade-16 should be filled through the Sindh Public Service Commission.

The SHC was further asked to check the records of all the 336 employees of the Revenue Department.

Expressing annoyance over the Sindh Additional Advocate General, the chief justice inquired where is the record of 10,000 persons whose tests and interviews were held.

The AAG Sindh, Sabtain Mehmood, replied that after confirming from the department he can inform the court about it.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan said tests and interviews of all the candidates were in one day, and the same day, a list of successful candidates was affixed on the notice boards. He asked the AAG Sindh how it is possible that results of the candidates could be announced the same day. The chief justice said everyone is aware of what happens in illegal appointments.

Justice Ijaz remarked that people recruited through the backdoor are made civil servants, but they are not regularised. The chief justice said the questionnaire for 10,000 persons could be prepared, but asked the AAG, “show us the answers of the questions”.

The AAG said the tests and interviews were conducted in five divisions of Sindh i.e. Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Larkana.

The chief justice said the law was not followed in the recruitment of persons in the Sindh Revenue Department.

Justice Gulzar said people in Grade-17 and 18 cannot be inducted without the Public Service Commission examination.

The employees’ lawyer contended that his clients were recruited in 2011 and after 10 years, they were promoted to Grade-17.

The AAG said out of 336 employees, the degrees of 10 employees were found fake; therefore, they have been removed from service.

Justice Ijaz said they were sending the matter back to the SHC for decision afresh, and disposed of the case.

