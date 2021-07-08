Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
08 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (July 7, 2021).
=====================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=====================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=====================================================================
FDM Capital Atlas Battery 1,500 368.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 368.00
Fikree's (SMC) Avanceon Limited 500 90.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 90.00
Multiline Sec. Fauji Foods Limited 11,000 18.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000 18.30
MRA Sec. Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 500 117.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 117.25
Darson Sec. Hascol Petroleum 200,000 10.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 10.00
MRA Sec. Pakistan Stock Exch 100,000 22.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 22.00
Alfalah Sec. Sapphire Fibre 349,000 769.57
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 349,000 769.57
K & I Global Shell Pakistan 15,000 200.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 200.00
=====================================================================
Total Turnover 677,500
=====================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.