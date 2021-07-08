ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (July 7, 2021).

=====================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=====================================================================
Member              Company                       Turnover      Rates
Name                                             of Shares
=====================================================================
FDM Capital         Atlas Battery                    1,500     368.00
                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate         1,500     368.00
Fikree's (SMC)      Avanceon Limited                   500      90.00
                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           500      90.00
Multiline Sec.      Fauji Foods Limited             11,000      18.30
                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        11,000      18.30
MRA Sec.            Ghandhara Nissan Ltd               500     117.25
                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           500     117.25
Darson Sec.         Hascol Petroleum               200,000      10.00
                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       200,000      10.00
MRA Sec.            Pakistan Stock Exch            100,000      22.00
                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       100,000      22.00
Alfalah Sec.        Sapphire Fibre                 349,000     769.57
                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       349,000     769.57
K & I Global        Shell Pakistan                  15,000     200.00
                    Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        15,000     200.00
=====================================================================
                    Total Turnover                 677,500
=====================================================================

