KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (July 7, 2021).

===================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ===================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ===================================================================== FDM Capital Atlas Battery 1,500 368.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 368.00 Fikree's (SMC) Avanceon Limited 500 90.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 90.00 Multiline Sec. Fauji Foods Limited 11,000 18.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 11,000 18.30 MRA Sec. Ghandhara Nissan Ltd 500 117.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 117.25 Darson Sec. Hascol Petroleum 200,000 10.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 10.00 MRA Sec. Pakistan Stock Exch 100,000 22.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100,000 22.00 Alfalah Sec. Sapphire Fibre 349,000 769.57 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 349,000 769.57 K & I Global Shell Pakistan 15,000 200.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 200.00 ===================================================================== Total Turnover 677,500 =====================================================================

