ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
ASC 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.33%)
ASL 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.34%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
FCCL 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.15%)
FFBL 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.02%)
FFL 19.48 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.98%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.16%)
GGL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
KAPCO 44.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
MDTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
MLCF 45.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
NETSOL 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PACE 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
PAEL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.5%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
PRL 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PTC 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.77%)
SILK 1.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 48.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.32%)
TELE 15.02 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.23%)
TRG 165.50 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.48%)
UNITY 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,122 Increased By ▲ 4.48 (0.09%)
BR30 26,522 Increased By ▲ 141.88 (0.54%)
KSE100 47,248 Decreased By ▼ -98.24 (-0.21%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -31.79 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 Index decreases for fourth consecutive session

  • Registers 98-point fall to end below 47,250
Ali Ahmed 07 Jul 2021

The KSE-100 recorded its fourth successive decline as selling pressure persisted with the index losing another 98 points on Wednesday.

At close, the KSE-100 registered a decline of 0.21% or 98.24 points to end at 47,247.92 points. The index has lost over 438 points during the week so far.

The market has felt an absence of positive triggers in recent weeks, and has retreated from its high of 48,726 achieved on June 14. Back then, the market was buoyed by positive sentiment amid pro-growth budget measures and the announcement that Pakistan registered an economic growth rate of 3.9%.

KSE-100 Index registers third successive fall

Volume on the all-share index decreased from 541.30 million shares on Tuesday to 412.20 million on Wednesday. The value of shares traded during the session amounted to Rs14.97 billion.

Fauji Foods Ltd was the volume leader with 41.18 million shares followed by WorldCall Telecom with 30.16 million shares, and TPL Corp Ltd at 20.27 million shares.

Shares of 412 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 172 registered an increase, 222 recorded a fall, while 18 remained unchanged.

stocks Markets PSX KSE 100

KSE-100 Index decreases for fourth consecutive session

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio shoots past 3%

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by World Bank

PM Imran lauds Pakistan's rank on The Economist's Global Normalcy Index

IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Zardari in New York apartment case

Sindh govt should not deprive Tharparkar residents of basic rights: Qureshi

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Afghan govt meets Taliban in Tehran: Iran

Essential commodities: Govt sees decline in prices

Sales tax on motor spirit reduced

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters