KSE-100 Index decreases for fourth consecutive session

The KSE-100 recorded its fourth successive decline as selling pressure persisted with the index losing another 98 points on Wednesday.

At close, the KSE-100 registered a decline of 0.21% or 98.24 points to end at 47,247.92 points. The index has lost over 438 points during the week so far.

The market has felt an absence of positive triggers in recent weeks, and has retreated from its high of 48,726 achieved on June 14. Back then, the market was buoyed by positive sentiment amid pro-growth budget measures and the announcement that Pakistan registered an economic growth rate of 3.9%.

KSE-100 Index registers third successive fall

Volume on the all-share index decreased from 541.30 million shares on Tuesday to 412.20 million on Wednesday. The value of shares traded during the session amounted to Rs14.97 billion.

Fauji Foods Ltd was the volume leader with 41.18 million shares followed by WorldCall Telecom with 30.16 million shares, and TPL Corp Ltd at 20.27 million shares.

Shares of 412 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 172 registered an increase, 222 recorded a fall, while 18 remained unchanged.