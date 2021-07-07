ANL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.89%)
JGB yields fall on strong results of BOJ buying operation

  • The 10-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.030%, and the 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.410%
Reuters 07 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields fell on Wednesday, tracking US treasury yields, as the market witnessed strong results of the Bank of Japan's bond buying operation.

The 10-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.030%, and the 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.410%.

The BOJ said it offered to buy 450 billion yen ($4.07 billion) worth of bonds with a maturity of one-to-three years, and 425 billion yen worth of bonds with a five-to-ten year maturity as well as 30 billion yen worth of floating rate bonds.

Yields on 10-year JGB flat despite healthy auction demand

Yields on the longer maturity were unchanged, with the 30-year JGB yield flat at 0.670% and the 40-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.740%.

The two-year JGB yield was unchanged at minus 0.115%.

The five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to minus 0.115%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.19 point to 152.2, with a trading volume of 24,279 lots.

Japanese government bond yields

