ANL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.34%)
AVN 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.16%)
EPCL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FCCL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 29.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.46%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.31%)
HASCOL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.99%)
JSCL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.97%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
PAEL 35.56 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.94%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.21%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
TRG 165.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.3%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.41%)
BR100 4,869 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-0.1%)
BR30 25,757 Decreased By ▼ -90.03 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By ▼ -62.29 (-0.14%)
KSE30 18,527 Decreased By ▼ -17.76 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yields on 10-year JGB flat despite healthy auction demand

  • The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.100%.
Reuters 15 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds were unchanged on Thursday even as an auction drew healthy demand, while overnight gains in US Treasury yields weighed on investor sentiment.

Earlier on Thursday, a liquidity auction at the Ministry of Finance received bids worth 4.7 times the amount available, higher than a bid-cover ratio of 3.66 at the previous auction.

The 10-year JGB yield was unchanged at 0.085% and the 20-year JGB yield was also flat at 0.455%. The 30-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.650% and the 40-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.690%.

The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to minus 0.100%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.03 point to 151.36, with a trading volume of 15,183 lots.

Yields benchmark JGB yield five year yield 20 year JGB yield

Yields on 10-year JGB flat despite healthy auction demand

PM Imran launches Rehmatul-Lil Alameen scholarship program to help students access undergraduate education

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin

Drone attack targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport

EFF programme open to adjustment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters