ANL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.89%)
ASC 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
ASL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.55%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
FCCL 22.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.93%)
FFBL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.52%)
FFL 19.53 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.26%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.56%)
GGGL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.77%)
GGL 48.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
JSCL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.14%)
KAPCO 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.31%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.75%)
MDTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
MLCF 45.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
NETSOL 162.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.31%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
PAEL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 11.56 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.03%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PRL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.64%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.68%)
TELE 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
TRG 164.10 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.61%)
UNITY 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.9%)
WTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 5,117 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0%)
BR30 26,422 Increased By ▲ 41.77 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,239 Decreased By ▼ -107.52 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,973 Decreased By ▼ -32.07 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Australian shares close at 2-week high on IT, health stocks boost

  • After rising nearly 1% during the session, the S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 0.9% at 7,326.9, its highest since June 22
Reuters Updated 07 Jul 2021

Australian shares closed at their highest level in more than two weeks on Wednesday, as technology and health stocks rallied, though the gains were capped by losses in oil and gas companies.

After rising nearly 1% during the session, the S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 0.9% at 7,326.9, its highest since June 22.

Tech stocks jumped 2.8%, tracking a record-high close on the Nasdaq overnight. Buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay led gains on the tech sub-index, surging 4.6%.

Australian shares plunge, NZ up

The health sub-index climbed 1.7%, with hearing implant maker Cochlear Ltd finishing 4.4% higher to be the biggest gainer on the sub-index. Sector heavy-weight CSL Ltd ended up 1.4%.

Energy stocks, however, tumbled 1.9?%, led by Whitehaven Coal Ltd that shed 4.23%. Worley Ltd followed suit with its 2.93% drop.

Oil prices suffered from a cancellation of OPEC+ talks that raised the prospect that the world's major crude exporters will turn on the taps to gain market share.

Meanwhile, New South Wales state ordered a week-long extension of Sydney's COVID-19 lockdown, warning that new cases are bound to rise as the city grapples with the highly infectious Delta variant.

Among individual stocks, fund manager Challenger Ltd led gains on the benchmark, finishing 8.8% higher as retirement services provider Athene Holding and private-equity firm Apollo Global Management acquired up to 18% in the company.

In New Zealand, the S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.09% to 12,747.8.

