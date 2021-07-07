ANL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.89%)
ASC 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.49%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
BOP 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.02%)
FCCL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
FFBL 27.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.63%)
FFL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.09%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
GGGL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.57%)
GGL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.72%)
HUMNL 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
JSCL 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.31%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
MDTL 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
MLCF 45.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
NETSOL 162.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.31%)
PACE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.97%)
PAEL 34.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.67%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PRL 23.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.51%)
PTC 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.86%)
SILK 1.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
SNGP 48.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.11%)
TELE 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.44%)
TRG 165.95 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (2.76%)
UNITY 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.78%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.29%)
BR100 5,121 Increased By ▲ 4.23 (0.08%)
BR30 26,485 Increased By ▲ 104.8 (0.4%)
KSE100 47,282 Decreased By ▼ -64.17 (-0.14%)
KSE30 18,987 Decreased By ▼ -17.36 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,469
1724hr
Pakistan Cases
966,007
1,51724hr
3.28% positivity
Sindh
342,228
Punjab
347,180
Balochistan
27,502
Islamabad
83,155
KPK
138,727
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban launch assault on Afghan provincial capital Qala-i-Naw: local officials

  • Fierce fighting has erupted in the western city of Qala-i-Naw, the capital of Badghis
AFP 07 Jul 2021

HEART: The Taliban on Wednesday launched their first assault on a provincial capital in Afghanistan, since waging a major offensive against government forces, local officials said.

Fierce fighting has erupted in the western city of Qala-i-Naw, the capital of Badghis, after militants captured all the surrounding districts of the province.

"The enemy has entered the city, all the districts have fallen. The fighting has started inside the city," Badghis governor Hessamuddin Shams told reporters in a text message.

Badghis provincial council chief Abdul Aziz Bek and council member Zia Gul Habibi confirmed that fighting between the Taliban and government forces had erupted inside the city.

Taliban aim to present written peace plan at talks as soon as next month

"Fighting continues in different parts of the city right now," Bek told AFP, adding that some security officials had surrendered to the Taliban during the night.

Provincial council member Habibi said the Taliban were inside the police headquarters of the city and the local office of the country's spy agency, the National Directorate of Security.

"The provincial council officials have fled to an army camp in the city. Fighting continues in the city," she said.

Taliban Badghis Qala i Naw Badghis governor Hessamuddin Shams Provincial council member Habibi Badghis provincial council chief Abdul Aziz Bek Zia Gul Habibi

Taliban launch assault on Afghan provincial capital Qala-i-Naw: local officials

Pakistan tops up March bonds to the tune of $1bn

Power sector ‘racket’ unearthed by World Bank

Afghan govt meets Taliban in Tehran: Iran

PM Imran lauds Pakistan's rank on The Economist's Global Normalcy Index

SNGPL says can meet only 50pc RLNG demand

Essential commodities: Govt sees decline in prices

Sales tax on motor spirit reduced

PM heaps praise on Xi, Communist Party of China

Oil drops sharply from multi-year highs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters