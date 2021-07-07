PSX stays in negative zone: BRIndex100 extends losses

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Tuesday witnessed a mixed trend and closed in negative zone due to selling in various sectors. BRIndex100 lost 33.59 points or 0.65 percent to close at 5,121.20 points. BRIndex100 hit intraday high of 5,190.26 points and intraday low of 5,109.81 points. Volumes stood at 437.708 million shares. BRIndex30 declined by 329.46 points or 1.23 percent to close at 26,427.75 points with a turnover of 268.538 million shares.

The KSE-100 Index closed at 47,346.16 points, down 82.96 points or 0.17 percent. Daily trading volumes on ready counter increased to 541.307 million shares as compared to 494.532 million shares traded Monday.

The foreign investors however remained net buyers of shares worth $742,244. The market capitalization declined by Rs 22 billion to Rs 8.294 trillion. Out of total 413 active scrips, 271 closed in negative and 125 in positive while the value of 17 stocks remained unchanged.

Hascol Petroleum was the volume leader with 49.863 million shares however lost Rs 0.21 to close at Rs 8.07 followed by WorldCall Telecom that closed at Rs 3.86, down Rs 0.12 with 48.871 million shares. Pak Tobacco and Exide Pak were the top gainers increasing by Rs 39.99 and Rs 38.76 respectively to close at Rs 1419.99 and Rs 555.57 while Rafhan Maize and Wyeth Pak were the top losers declining by Rs 600.00 and Rs 138.42 respectively to close at Rs 9650.00 and Rs 1935.25.

BR Automobile Assembler Index decreased by 57.44 points or 0.59 percent to close at 9,735.54 points with total turnover of 15.666 million shares.

BR Cement Index lost 21.6 points or 0.29 percent to close at 7,372.56 points with 23.931 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 49.58 points or 0.55 percent to close at 9,130.12 points with 40.355 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index plunged by 130.31 points or 2.24 percent to close at 5,685.29 points with 21.629 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index inched up by 8.22 points or 0.2 percent to close at 4,061.52 points with 64.958 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index declined by 69.88 points or 1.55 percent to close at 4,434.14 points with 91.321 million shares.

Muhammad Mubashir at JS Global Capital said that profit-taking continued across the board as the KSE-100 Index closed at 47,346, shedding 83 points. The market opened in green zone and touched an intraday high of 47,665 points but was unable to sustain at these levels and dropped down to 47,242 during the day.

Major selling pressure was witnessed in Refineries, where NRL (down 6.6 percent), ATRL (down 4.0 percent) and PRL (down 2.8 percent) closed in the red.

The Cement sector gained momentum after the news of price increases by Rs25/bag in the South and Rs10/bag in the North but fell victim of profit-taking later on.

