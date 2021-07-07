Matric and Inter exams: Students stage demo for cancellation

ISLAMABAD: Matric and Intermediate students, on Tuesday, staged a protest demonstration to press the government to cancel their annual examinations. A large number of students gathered at D-Chowk demanding that the government cancel their exams.

Police detained some students after they clashed with the police.

Students were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. They said that they will continue their protest till fulfilment of their demands as they were not ready for the exams and forcing them to sit for the exams was unfair.

A heavy contingent of police was deployed on the occasion to deal with any untoward incident.

The protesters said that they were taught the courses online, and they claimed they were unable to prepare well for the upcoming examinations.

