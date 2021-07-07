Senate approves ‘The Islamabad Food Safety Bill, 2021’

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Sub-Committee on Interior, on Tuesday, unanimously approved “The Islamabad Food Safety Bill, 2021”, aimed at tightening the noose around the owners of restaurants and eateries involved in serving substandard and unhealthy food in the federal capital.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Fauzia Arshad had moved the bill in the Senate, which had then been referred to the committee concerned for further consideration, which would now be laid in the House again for approval.

Senator Arshad moved the bill in the Senate to look into the lacunas and suggest amendments with consultation of the Ministry of Interior and other stakeholders.

The sub-committee that met here with Senator Samina Mumtaz in the chair discussed the bill threadbare, and approved it.

Senator Shahadat Awan proposed various amendments to the bill on which the convener of the committee directed the Law and Justice Ministry to reconsider the proposed changes, so that an effective legislation could be done.

Senator Arshad said that the residents of the capital are facing issues related to food adulteration due to lack of food safety laws in the federal capital, adding that the passage of the bill would help in reducing food adulteration in the city to a great extent.

