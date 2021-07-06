ANL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.27%)
ASC 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.95%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
BYCO 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
FCCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.33%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.92%)
GGL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
MDTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.25%)
MLCF 45.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-4.47%)
PACE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.95%)
PAEL 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.16%)
PTC 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.62%)
TELE 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.28%)
UNITY 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.52%)
BR100 5,117 Decreased By ▼ -26.78 (-0.52%)
BR30 26,381 Decreased By ▼ -403.32 (-1.51%)
KSE100 47,346 Decreased By ▼ -28.97 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,005 Increased By ▲ 9.86 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Copper slips from three-week high as dollar strengthens

  • Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) declined 1.1% to $9,407 a tonne.
  • Copper has pulled back from the record peak of $10,747.50 touched in May, partly because of weak copper demand in China.
Reuters 06 Jul 2021

LONDON: Copper prices pulled back from their highest level in about three weeks on Tuesday after the dollar rebounded and oil prices slipped.

Copper had been building on two sessions of gains as investors bought the metal as a hedge against inflation amid a surge in oil prices to multi-year peaks.

But oil prices receded while the dollar index erased losses and moved into positive territory, making commodities priced in the US unit more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) declined 1.1% to $9,407 a tonne by 1405 GMT after hitting $9,632.50, its highest since June 16.

LME copper may rise to $9,733 this week

Also weighing on copper has been weak data from top metals consumer China while monthly orders for German-made goods in May showed the sharpest slump since last year's first coronavirus lockdown.

Copper has pulled back from the record peak of $10,747.50 touched in May, partly because of weak copper demand in China.

"Consumers are still standing away and other sectors of the trade are selling into rallies as they cannot see the justification for current price levels at this time of year," Malcolm Freeman of Kingdom Futures said in note.

A jump in demand for traditional lead-acid car batteries and lingering freight problems have created shortages of lead and driven up prices globally.

Lead was the only LME metal in positive territory, rising 0.4% to $2,294.50 a tonne.

Chile’s Antofagasta inks copper ore supply deals with China smelters

Traders are awaiting minutes due on Wednesday from the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting, which is expected to provide insight into last month's hawkish shift.

LME aluminium slipped 1.1% to $2,529 a tonne, zinc shed 0.3% to $2,937.50, nickel dropped 1.1% to $18,215 and tin was down 0.5% at $31,505 a tonne.

Aluminium prices copper output copper rate LME aluminium Copper stocks copper price

