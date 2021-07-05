Markets
LME copper may rise to $9,733 this week
- A drop below the July 2 low of $9,270 could end around $9,141
05 Jul 2021
SINGAPORE: LME copper may rise to $9,733 per tonne this week, as it has climbed above a resistance at $9,367 again.
The metal is riding on a wave (5), which is expected to eventually travel above $10,690, the 176.4% projection level of the previous wave (3). A realistic target is $9,733.
A drop below the July 2 low of $9,270 could end around $9,141.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Power Division to retain some 'inefficient' power plants
LME copper may rise to $9,733 this week
Lahore blast: PM urges world to take notice of India's involvement
RAW was involved in blast: NSA
PM shares concerns with Raisi: Worsening Afghan situation can lead to serious repercussions
Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio rises, daily cases reach 1,347
Pakistan's exports to US cross $5b, highest ever, says Dawood
Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders
Nepra returns 'flawed' IGCEP to NTDC
UAE rejects 'unjust' OPEC+ output deal
PM to visit Gwadar today
FPCCI says FBR not facilitating SMEs
Read more stories
Comments