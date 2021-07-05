LME copper may rise to $9,733 this week

SINGAPORE: LME copper may rise to $9,733 per tonne this week, as it has climbed above a resistance at $9,367 again.

The metal is riding on a wave (5), which is expected to eventually travel above $10,690, the 176.4% projection level of the previous wave (3). A realistic target is $9,733.

A drop below the July 2 low of $9,270 could end around $9,141.

