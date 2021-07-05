ANL 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.42%)
ASC 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.13%)
ASL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.89%)
AVN 93.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.69%)
DGKC 116.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.7%)
EPCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.2%)
FCCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
FFBL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1%)
FFL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.94%)
HASCOL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-9.76%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
HUMNL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
JSCL 22.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.64%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.35%)
PAEL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.57%)
POWER 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.75%)
PPL 86.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.99%)
PRL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.08%)
TRG 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 44.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.33%)
WTL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
BR100 5,157 Decreased By ▼ -27.08 (-0.52%)
BR30 26,885 Decreased By ▼ -241.44 (-0.89%)
KSE100 47,478 Decreased By ▼ -208.2 (-0.44%)
KSE30 19,028 Decreased By ▼ -72.49 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
LME copper may rise to $9,733 this week

  • A drop below the July 2 low of $9,270 could end around $9,141
Reuters 05 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: LME copper may rise to $9,733 per tonne this week, as it has climbed above a resistance at $9,367 again.

The metal is riding on a wave (5), which is expected to eventually travel above $10,690, the 176.4% projection level of the previous wave (3). A realistic target is $9,733.

A drop below the July 2 low of $9,270 could end around $9,141.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

