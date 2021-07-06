ANL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.27%)
ASC 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.95%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
BYCO 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
FCCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.33%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.92%)
GGL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
MDTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.25%)
MLCF 45.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-4.47%)
PACE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.95%)
PAEL 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.16%)
PTC 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.62%)
TELE 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.28%)
UNITY 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.52%)
BR100 5,117 Decreased By ▼ -26.78 (-0.52%)
BR30 26,381 Decreased By ▼ -403.32 (-1.51%)
KSE100 47,346 Decreased By ▼ -28.97 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,005 Increased By ▲ 9.86 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Canadian dollar falls as investors weigh OPEC+ supply talks

  • Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback.
  • Price of US oil decreases 0.5%.
  • Canadian 10-year yield eases 2.8 basis points to 1.373%.
Reuters Updated 06 Jul 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar weakened on Tuesday for a second day against its US counterpart as oil prices dipped after hitting multi-year highs and the greenback broadly climbed, with the loonie giving back much of Friday's sharp rally.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, pulled back as producers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as well as Russia and others clashed over plans to raise supply to meet rising global demand.

US crude prices were down 0.5% at $74.80 a barrel, while the US dollar gained ground against a basket of major currencies as disappointing German economic data weighed on the euro.

The loonie was trading 0.4% lower at 1.2390 to the greenback, or 80.71 US cents, after dipping 0.2% on Monday.

Canadian dollar outperforms G10 peers as US hiring picks up

On Friday, the currency notched its biggest gain in eight weeks, advancing nearly 1%, after the US nonfarm payrolls report suggested space for the Federal Reserve to wait before tightening monetary policy.

The Fed is due on Wednesday to release the minutes from its June 15-16 policy meeting, while the Canadian jobs report for June is due on Friday.

Investors are likely to wait until after the Fed minutes and the Canadian jobs report before making any significant moves in the loonie, strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note.

Canadian economy declines in April and May amid COVID-19 closures

The Canadian data could offer clues on the Bank of Canada policy outlook, with some analysts expecting the central bank to cut bond purchases again at next week's interest rate announcement.

On Monday, a BoC survey showed that business sentiment in Canada continues to improve.

Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter curve, with the 10-year down 2.8 basis points at 1.373%.

