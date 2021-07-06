ANL 32.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.27%)
ASC 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.95%)
ASL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
BOP 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
BYCO 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
FCCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFBL 28.23 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (6.33%)
FFL 18.38 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (7.42%)
FNEL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
GGGL 24.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-4.92%)
GGL 48.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
HUMNL 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.61%)
JSCL 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
MDTL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-5.25%)
MLCF 45.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.56 (-4.47%)
PACE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.95%)
PAEL 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.16%)
PTC 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.67%)
SNGP 47.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-4.62%)
TELE 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.94%)
TRG 161.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.28%)
UNITY 43.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.52%)
BR100 5,117 Decreased By ▼ -26.78 (-0.52%)
BR30 26,381 Decreased By ▼ -403.32 (-1.51%)
KSE100 47,346 Decreased By ▼ -28.97 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,005 Increased By ▲ 9.86 (0.05%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,452
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
964,490
83024hr
2.22% positivity
Sindh
341,275
Punjab
347,014
Balochistan
27,445
Islamabad
83,048
KPK
138,616
Servicemen who fled Taliban to Tajikistan being brought back to fight: Afghan govt

  • Those that went to Tajikistan are coming back and are once again going to be in the service of the people and in the defence of Faizabad, says national security adviser
  • Insurgents have seized 26 of the province's 28 districts, according to a local parliamentarian - three of them without a fight.
Reuters Updated 06 Jul 2021

KABUL: Afghan security personnel who fled into Tajikistan are being brought back to rejoin the fight against Taliban insurgents, Afghanistan's national security adviser said, and some 2,300 who abandoned positions across the country had returned to service.

Hundreds of Afghan security personnel retreated across the Tajik-Afghan border in response to Taliban advances in northern Afghanistan, underlining a rapidly deteriorating situation as foreign troops near a complete withdrawal after 20 years of war and with peace negotiations stalled.

Taliban capture Afghanistan's main Tajikistan border crossing

"Those that went to Tajikistan are coming back and are once again going to be in the service of the people and in the defence of Faizabad," National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib said in a news briefing on Tuesday.

Faizabad is the capital of the northern province of Badakhshan, which borders Tajikistan, from where the Afghan servicemen had fled on Sunday after the Taliban made rapid territorial gains.

Insurgents have seized 26 of the province's 28 districts, according to a local parliamentarian - three of them without a fight.

Mohib did not provide details on when or how the Afghan security personnel would be brought back.

More than 1,000 Afghan troops flee into Tajikistan

In Tajikistan, government sources familiar with the situation told Reuters that 127 Afghan security force personnel who had crossed the border on Sunday had been transported to a nearby city to fly back to Afghanistan.

The crossings have raised alarm in Central Asian neighbours of Afghanistan. Tajikistan, a former Soviet republic, on Monday ordered the mobilisation of 20,000 military reservists to beef up security along the border with Afghanistan.

On Tuesday, Russia, which maintains a large military base in Tajikistan, said it would help stabilise the border with Afghanistan if needed. Russian military helicopters in Tajikistan also carried out training drills.

Western security officials said insurgent forces have captured more than 100 districts in Afghanistan but the Taliban say they have control of more than 200 districts in 34 provinces comprising over half the country.

Mohib, who was in Moscow for security meetings on Monday, played down the Taliban gains, putting them down to "teething problems" for the Afghan military.

He said many areas were taken over because of supply problems in far-flung regions, adding that Afghan government forces had since regrouped.

In the past week, Afghan security forces had recaptured 14 districts from the Taliban across the country, he added.

"By no means has anyone defected to the Taliban."

