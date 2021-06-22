ANL 33.97 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (7.5%)
Taliban capture Afghanistan's main Tajikistan border crossing: officials

  • Say security officials abandoning their posts, and some fleeing across frontier
AFP Updated 22 Jun 2021

**KUNDUZ: The Taliban captured Afghanistan's main border crossing with Tajikistan, an Afghan provincial official and army officer said Tuesday, with some security forces abandoning their posts and fleeing across the frontier.

The seizure of Shir Khan Bandar, in the far north of Afghanistan about 50 kilometres (30 miles) from Kunduz city, is the most significant gain for the Taliban since they stepped up operations on May 1 when the US began the final stages of its troop withdrawal.

"Unfortunately this morning and after an hour of fighting the Taliban captured Shir Khan port and the town and all the border check posts with Tajikistan," said Kunduz provincial council member Khaliddin Hakmi.

Separately, an army officer told AFP: "We were forced to leave all check posts... and some of our soldiers crossed the border into Tajikistan."

"By the morning, they (Taliban) were everywhere, hundreds of them," he said on condition of anonymity.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the insurgents had seized the border crossing across the Pyanj River.

"Our Mujahideen are in full control of Shir Khan Bandar and all the border crossings with Tajikistan in Kunduz," he told AFP.

This is a developing story, and will be updated accordingly

