World
Plane with 29 people on board goes missing in Russia's far east
- The plane lost contact with air traffic control while attempting to land
06 Jul 2021
MOSCOW: A Russian AN-26 airplane with 29 people on board has gone missing in Kamchatka peninsula in Russia's far east, the TASS news agency reported on Tuesday citing regional authorities.
The plane lost contact with air traffic control while attempting to land, TASS separately cited a source as saying.
Comments