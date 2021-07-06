Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (July 5, 2021).
=========================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
=========================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
=========================================================================
K & I Global B.O.Punjab 300,000 8.60
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 8.60
IGI Finex Bunny's Ltd (Sus.) 4,698,926 0.03
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,698,926 0.03
Gulrez Securities Fauji Foods Limited 10,000 17.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 17.70
Y.H. Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 500 16.23
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 16.23
Seven Star Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 500,000 98.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 98.40
=========================================================================
Total Turnover 5,509,426
=========================================================================
