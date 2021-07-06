KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (July 5, 2021).

========================================================================= CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ========================================================================= Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ========================================================================= K & I Global B.O.Punjab 300,000 8.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 8.60 IGI Finex Bunny's Ltd (Sus.) 4,698,926 0.03 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,698,926 0.03 Gulrez Securities Fauji Foods Limited 10,000 17.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 17.70 Y.H. Sec. Lotte Chemical Ltd 500 16.23 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 16.23 Seven Star Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 500,000 98.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 98.40 ========================================================================= Total Turnover 5,509,426 =========================================================================

