ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
BYCO 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.21%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.62%)
EPCL 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.13%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-11.22%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.9%)
JSCL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.07%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
PPL 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.08%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.08%)
TRG 163.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.19%)
UNITY 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.77%)
BR30 26,784 Decreased By ▼ -342.76 (-1.26%)
KSE100 47,375 Decreased By ▼ -311.05 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,995 Decreased By ▼ -105.49 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 06 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                              Dividend       BC-2 Start        AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             Bonus/          Date            EOGM
                                   From          To            Right         Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
(SNBLTFC2) Soneri
Bank Limited                   24-06-2021     07-07-2021
Byco Petroleum Pakistan
Limited #                      01-07-2021     08-07-2021                                 08-07-2021
(EPCLSC) Engro Polymer
& Chemicals Limited            01-07-2021     09-07-2021
Packages Limited #             01-07-2021     09-07-2021                                 09-07-2021
(AGSILSC) Agha Steel
Industries Limited             05-07-2021     09-07-2021
Attock Refinery Limited #      06-07-2021     12-07-2021                                 12-07-2021
(NITG-ETF) NIT
Pakistan Gateway               12-07-2021     12-07-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur
Limited #                      07-07-2021     13-07-2021                                 13-07-2021
Chashma Sugar Mills
Limited #                      04-07-2021     14-07-2021                                 14-07-2021
(BAFLTFC7) Bank
Alfalah Limited                01-07-2021     15-07-2021
Agritech Limited #             09-07-2021     15-07-2021                                 15-07-2021
Hum Netwok Limited             09-07-2021     16-07-2021         NIL                     16-07-2021
Century Paper & Board
Mills Limited #                10-07-2021     16-07-2021                                 16-07-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Limited #   12-07-2021     19-07-2021                                 19-07-2021
(BYCOSC) Byco
Petroleum Pakistan Limited     12-07-2021     19-07-2021
Mari Petroleum Company
Limited #                      12-07-2021     19-07-2021                                 19-07-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited#               13-07-2021     19-07-2021                                 19-07-2021
Kot Addu Power Company
Limited                        13-07-2021     19-07-2021      50% (ii)      09-07-2021
Sunrays Textile Mills Ltd #    19-07-2021     26-07-2021                                 26-07-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company
Limited #                      21-07-2021     27-07-2021                                 27-07-2021
Hinopak Motors Limited         20-07-2021     28-07-2021         NIL                     28-07-2021
Fauji Foods Limited #          22-07-2021     28-07-2021                                 28-07-2021
Macter International Ltd       20-07-2021     29-07-2021     17.03% R**     16-07-2021
Exide Pakistan Limited         23-07-2021     29-07-2021         NIL                     29-07-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.155/- per share **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Development projects, recurrent budget: Strategy for release of funds notified by MoF

OPEC+ abandons oil policy moot

AGP for talks to resolve water dispute

Disgruntled Baloch: PM says his approach different from his predecessors’

KSA, UAE five others commit cooperation

Three soldiers martyred near Afghan border

More incentives unveiled for marketing of remittances

PM Imran says to ensure no impediments to progress in Balochistan

Financial management, powers of PAOs’ regulations: amendments

‘100 percent’ RLNG supply restored: energy minister

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.