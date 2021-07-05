Selling pressure persists as KSE-100 loses 257 points

Karachi: Selling pressure persisted at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on the opening day of the week, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index losing over 250 points on Monday.

At close, the KSE-100 registered a decline of 0.54% or 257.06 points to end at 47,429.12

Sectors driving down the index were cement (74.29 points), oil & gas exploration (23.53 points), and technology and communication (22.88 points).

Volume on the all-share index decreased from 563.81 million shares on Friday to 494.53 million on Monday. The value of shares traded during the session amounted to Rs15.37 billion.

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 55.64 million shares followed by Hascol Petroleum with 39.83 million shares, and K Electric at 29.47 million shares.

Shares of 411 companies were traded on Monday, of which 133 registered an increase, 270 recorded a fall, while 8 remained unchanged.