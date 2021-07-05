ANL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.7%)
ASC 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
AVN 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.86%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.55%)
DGKC 118.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.42%)
EPCL 47.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.03%)
HASCOL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.59%)
HUBC 80.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
HUMNL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.1%)
KAPCO 45.92 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.68%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
MLCF 46.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
PAEL 35.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 87.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
PTC 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
SNGP 49.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.45%)
TRG 165.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.2%)
UNITY 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.98%)
WTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.45%)
BR100 5,180 Decreased By ▼ -4.63 (-0.09%)
BR30 27,034 Decreased By ▼ -92.82 (-0.34%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0%)
KSE30 19,096 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Storm Elsa cuts through Caribbean after claiming three lives

  • Flooding, mudslides and damaging gusts were expected as the storm
AFP 05 Jul 2021

HAVANA: Tropical storm Elsa battered Jamaica and Cuba with winds and rain Sunday after claiming at least three lives while cutting a path of destruction through the Caribbean, authorities said.

Flooding, mudslides and damaging gusts were expected as the storm -- downgraded from hurricane status but still powerful -- crept north toward the United States.

As of 8 pm Sunday (0000 GMT Monday), Elsa was packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles (95 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

By Sunday evening, the NHC had reported that tropical storm warnings had been canceled in Jamaica and in parts of Cuba.

But a warning remained in effect for other areas in Cuba and the Florida Keys, with Elsa forecast to hit the western part of the state as early as Tuesday.

In Surfside, Florida, where a high-rise condo building collapsed on June 24, authorities demolished the remaining part of the building in a controlled explosion late Sunday -- avoiding the risk that Elsa might bring it down more destructively.

Tropical storm conditions were moving toward central Cuba, with forecasters predicting a storm surge of three to five feet along the country's southern coast, plus rainfall of up to 15 inches in isolated areas, that could lead to flash flooding and mudslides.

Civil Defense authorities began to evacuate some coastal communities ahead of the storm surge.

At least three dead

On the southern coast of the Dominican Republic, a 15-year-old boy was killed Saturday near Bahoruco when a wall collapsed; and a 75-year-old woman in Bani met a similar fate, according to the country's Emergency Operations Center.

Around 50 homes there were facing damage Sunday.

"I can't get into my house because of the water," 50-year-old Mayra Tejeda, who lives in the Moscu neighborhood some 15 miles from the capital Santo Domingo with a child with special needs, told AFP.

"It's all covered in water," she said.

A third person died in Soufriere on the island state of Santa Lucia, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) said, without offering details.

Heavy winds led to widespread electricity and water outages, the CDEMA added.

It also said hundreds of homes in Barbados were damaged.

On Friday, Elsa -- then packing winds of 75 miles per hour -- became the first hurricane of the Atlantic season before weakening to tropical-storm status on Saturday.

According to the NHC, the storm could continue to weaken a bit as it moves over land in Cuba and then strengthen again over the Gulf of Mexico as it moves toward Florida.

NHC Tropical Storm Elsa US National Hurricane Center

Storm Elsa cuts through Caribbean after claiming three lives

Lahore blast: PM urges world to take notice of India's involvement

RAW was involved in blast: NSA

PM shares concerns with Raisi: Worsening Afghan situation can lead to serious repercussions

UAE rejects 'unjust' OPEC+ output deal

Nepra returns 'flawed' IGCEP to NTDC

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

PM to visit Gwadar today

FPCCI says FBR not facilitating SMEs

Families flee as Taliban seize key Kandahar district

Pak embassy not closed in Kabul

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters