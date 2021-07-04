World
Philippine military plane carrying 85 people crashes
- Responders are at the site now, we are praying we can save more lives
04 Jul 2021
COTABATO: A military plane carrying at least 85 people crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday, the armed forces chief said.
So far 15 people have been rescued from the burning wreckage of the C-130, which crashed as it tried to land on Jolo island in Sulu province, General Cirilito Sobejana told AFP.
"Responders are at the site now, we are praying we can save more lives," Sobejana said.
Many of the passengers had recently graduated from basic military training and were being deployed to the restive island as part of a joint task force fighting terrorism in the Muslim-majority region.
EAC underscores need for speeding up sell-off process
Philippine military plane carrying 85 people crashes
RDA fetches $1.5bn inflows in nine months
‘Profit on debt’ CDNS to charge 30pc WHT on persons not appearing in ATL
PECO affairs have put govt in a bind
‘Forced’ load-shedding has been done away with: govt
Home appliances: Duty on import of certain raw materials/input goods exempted
US is leaving Afghanistan without settling Afghan issue: Dr Moeed Yusuf
LNG-based general industries, other sectors: Gas supply yet to be restored
Massive ransomware attack potentially hit 1,000 businesses
Trade deficit widened by 34.10pc
Matters regarding WWF, WPPF devolved to provinces: FBR
Read more stories
Comments