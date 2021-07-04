ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,408
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
962,313
1,22824hr
2.57% positivity
Sindh
339,962
Punjab
346,728
Balochistan
27,387
Islamabad
82,916
KPK
138,421
Philippine military plane carrying 85 people crashes

  • Responders are at the site now, we are praying we can save more lives
AFP 04 Jul 2021

COTABATO: A military plane carrying at least 85 people crashed in the southern Philippines on Sunday, the armed forces chief said.

So far 15 people have been rescued from the burning wreckage of the C-130, which crashed as it tried to land on Jolo island in Sulu province, General Cirilito Sobejana told AFP.

"Responders are at the site now, we are praying we can save more lives," Sobejana said.

Many of the passengers had recently graduated from basic military training and were being deployed to the restive island as part of a joint task force fighting terrorism in the Muslim-majority region.

