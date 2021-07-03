ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
Sindh eases Covid restrictions, allows indoor dining for vaccinated people

  • Indoor dining at 50% occupancy allowed for vaccinated individuals only
  • Businesses are allowed to remain open till 10 pm
BR Web Desk 03 Jul 2021

The Sindh government extended the closing time for businesses to 10 pm and allowed indoor dining for fully vaccinated people.

A notification issued by the home department of the Sindh government states the following:

Businesses are allowed to remain open till 10 pm while bakeries and dairy shops are allowed to remain open till 12am in the province.

Hotels, restaurants and cafes are allowed to resume both indoor and outdoor dining till 12am while maintaining a distance of three feet between customers.

Indoor dining is allowed at 50 percent capacity only for vaccinated people and all hotels, restaurants and cafes will have to check the vaccination certificates for these customers.

Drive-thru, takeaway, and delivery are open 24/7 in the province while outdoor marriages and functions are allowed with up to 400 people while maintaining a distance of three feet.

Pakistan eases Covid restrictions, allows partial resumption of indoor dining

Indoor weddings are allowed with up to 200 vaccinated people and the management will have to check the vaccination certificates.

Shrines are allowed to open subject to strict standard operating procedures while cinemas and theatres are allowed to remain open till 1am only for vaccinated people.

Indoor gyms are allowed to open only for vaccinated people. Amusement parks, swimming pools and arcades are allowed to open with 50pc occupancy.

Public transport is allowed to operate with 70pc occupancy and all offices, public and private, are allowed to function at 100pc occupancy.

Sunday will be observed as a 'safe day' in Karachi, other divisions will decide their own safe days.

All types of indoor and outdoor gatherings, including cultural, musical and religious events are prohibited.

Last week, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) allowed the reopening of indoor dining for vaccinated people, subject to 50 per cent occupancy.

The NCOC agreed on a number of decisions to be effected from July 1 to 31 with a review on July 27, according to the press release.

NCOC decided that “broader lockdowns with stringent enforcement protocols based on risk assessment will continue.”

“NCOC will regularly share heat maps with federating units for implementation of lockdowns,” added the press release.

