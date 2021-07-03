ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

RDs raised on import of various items

Sohail Sarfraz 03 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government has increased regulatory duties on the import of mobile phones, tobacco, shampoos, cosmetics, tyres, tiles, dinner sets, padlocks, LCD and LED, and dog or cat goods from July 1, 2021.

The FBR Friday issued “customs budget instructions “to the Model Customs Collectorates (MCCs) for compliance and enforcement at ports.

According to the FBR, to support the local furniture industry, customs duty on import of varnishes (PCT code 3208.2010), organic composite solvents and thinners (PCT code 3814.0000), and plates, sheets, film etc of PVC (PCT code 3921.1200) has been reduced from 20 percent to 16 percent and five percent regulatory duty on import of mountings/fittings etc suitable for furniture (PCT 8302.4200) has been removed.

In order to boost positive image of the country with our important trading partners across the world, it is proposed that regulatory duty on export of skin and hides and molasses has been reduced to 10 percent from the current 15 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

The FBR stated that the RD rates on import of mobile phones have been enhanced.

The RD has been increased on the import of mobile set having C&F Value in US$ (Up to 30$) from Rs165 per set to Rs300 per set; C&F Value in US$ ($31 to $100) from Rs1,620 per set to Rs3,000; C&F Value in US$ ($101 to200$) from Rs2,430 to Rs7,500; C&F Value in US$ (201$ to 350$) from Rs3,240 to Rs11,000; C&F Value in US$ (351$ to 500$) from Rs9,450 to Rs15,000 per set, and RD has been increased on the import of mobile set with C&F Value in US$ (above $500) from Rs16,650 per set to Rs22,000 per set.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR cat goods LCD LED import of mobile

RDs raised on import of various items

Rising food prices deepen the woes of world’s poorest

Situation will improve by Monday: energy minister

US forces quit main base in Afghanistan

Pakistan receives 2.5m Moderna doses from US

Retailers possessing smuggled goods: FBR directs Collectors to take penal action

Discos: Nepra allows PD to adjust tariff hike under QTA

PSGP project: CCoE censures PD for inordinate delay

Dry docking issue: SSGC’s perspective

PM pledges incentives for overseas Pakistanis

SPI up 0.53pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.