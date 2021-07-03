KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (July 2, 2021).

============================================================================================ MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ============================================================================================ As on: 02-07-2021 ============================================================================================ Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ============================================================================================ Ist Equity Mod. Fortune Sec. Crescent Cotton Mills 72,645 57.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 72,645 57.00 Fortune Sec. Ist Equity Mod. Crescent Fibres Ltd. 72,645 57.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 72,645 57.00 H. M. Idrees MRA Sec. Ghani Global Holding 15,000 49.55 H. Adam Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 49.55 Foundation Sec. MRA Sec. Samba Bank Ltd. 2,535,500 7.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,535,500 7.50 ============================================================================================ Total Turnover 2,695,790 ============================================================================================

