Markets
Member to Member
03 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (July 2, 2021).
============================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
============================================================================================
As on: 02-07-2021
============================================================================================
Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates
Buyer Seller of Shares
============================================================================================
Ist Equity Mod. Fortune Sec. Crescent Cotton Mills 72,645 57.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 72,645 57.00
Fortune Sec. Ist Equity Mod. Crescent Fibres Ltd. 72,645 57.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 72,645 57.00
H. M. Idrees MRA Sec. Ghani Global Holding 15,000 49.55
H. Adam
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,000 49.55
Foundation Sec. MRA Sec. Samba Bank Ltd. 2,535,500 7.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,535,500 7.50
============================================================================================
Total Turnover 2,695,790
============================================================================================
