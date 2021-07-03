ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Member to Member

Recorder Report 03 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Friday (July 2, 2021).

============================================================================================
MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER
============================================================================================
As on: 02-07-2021
============================================================================================
Member Name           Member Name        Company                         Turnover      Rates
Buyer                 Seller                                            of Shares
============================================================================================
Ist Equity Mod.       Fortune Sec.       Crescent Cotton Mills             72,645      57.00
                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          72,645      57.00
Fortune Sec.          Ist Equity Mod.    Crescent Fibres Ltd.              72,645      57.00
                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          72,645      57.00
H. M. Idrees          MRA Sec.           Ghani Global Holding              15,000      49.55
H. Adam
                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          15,000      49.55
Foundation Sec.       MRA Sec.           Samba Bank Ltd.                2,535,500       7.50
                                         Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       2,535,500       7.50
============================================================================================
                                         Total Turnover                 2,695,790
============================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Member to Member

Member to Member

Rising food prices deepen the woes of world’s poorest

Situation will improve by Monday: energy minister

US forces quit main base in Afghanistan

Pakistan receives 2.5m Moderna doses from US

Retailers possessing smuggled goods: FBR directs Collectors to take penal action

Discos: Nepra allows PD to adjust tariff hike under QTA

PSGP project: CCoE censures PD for inordinate delay

Dry docking issue: SSGC’s perspective

PM pledges incentives for overseas Pakistanis

SPI up 0.53pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.