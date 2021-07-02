ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
SHC lifts suspension on TikTok

  • Decision made after PTA promises to dispose of the complaints by July 5
Aisha Mahmood Updated 02 Jul 2021

Karachi: The Sindh High Court (SHC) lifted on Friday the ban on the Chinese video-sharing app TikTok which it had imposed on June 28.

During the hearing today, the SHC ordered the Pakistan Telecommu­nica­tion Authority (PTA) to remove the ban after it was assured that PTA would dispose of the complaints by July 5.

"Upon PTA's request, the Sindh High Court has withdrawn its ban on the TikTok and ordered PTA to restore the app," PTI leader Faisal Javed tweeted.

Last month, the SHC ordered the PTA to suspend access to TikTok in the country till July 8 over immoral, objectionable content.

Sindh High Court directs PTA to suspend access to TikTok app

According to a written order of the court, a representative of PTA had asserted that they had communicated with TikTok, which assured them that they shall regulate the content posted on TikTok in Pakistan in line with local laws and shall block accounts spreading vulgarity.

However, TikTok had not abided by the constant undertakings and assurances, the order read. This is the second time this year that the app was banned in Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhry baffled at 'judicial activism'

Following the decision to ban the app, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that there was a need for judicial reforms.

The minister tweeted that "my head is spinning after reading the decision", adding that Pakistan will never be able to flourish unless judicial reforms are implemented.

