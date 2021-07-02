ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
ASL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
AVN 94.20 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.73%)
BOP 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
BYCO 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 120.75 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.18%)
EPCL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.31%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
FFL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
HASCOL 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.98%)
HUBC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.3%)
HUMNL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
JSCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 45.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
KEL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
MLCF 47.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.23%)
PAEL 35.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.41%)
PIBTL 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
PPL 88.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.39%)
PRL 24.94 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
TRG 170.00 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (2.87%)
UNITY 45.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
WTL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.46%)
BR100 5,231 Increased By ▲ 33.74 (0.65%)
BR30 27,518 Increased By ▲ 224.89 (0.82%)
KSE100 47,991 Increased By ▲ 189.98 (0.4%)
KSE30 19,228 Increased By ▲ 94.48 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Nigerian separatist leader on the run after gun battle

  • A nation of 210 million and over 200 ethnic groups, Nigeria is regularly rocked by ethnic tensions
AFP 02 Jul 2021

ABUJA: A Nigerian separatist activist known for stoking ethnic tensions was on the run after a police raid on his home, authorities said.

Law enforcement raided the home of Sunday Igboho -- who advocates for an independent nation for the Yoruba ethnic group in the southwest of the country -- in the early hours of Thursday, a statement from the Department of State Services (DSS) said.

"The gun duel which lasted for an hour offered Igboho the chance to escape," it said, reporting that two of Igboho's men were "gunned down" during the exchange of fire.

In the house, security forces found multiple shotguns, Kalashnikov automatic rifles, Voodoo charm jackets and cutlasses, as well as other weapons and ammunition. They arrested 12 men and a woman.

"This, the arrests and seizures are, no doubt, a confirmation of a grand plan by Igboho and his cohorts to wage a violent insurrection against the Nigerian State," police said.

"He may hide as long as he wants... But this will be the end of his shenanigans."

The raid comes less than a week after the arrest of prominent pro-Biafran independence leader Nnamdi Kanu.

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group, which supports the secession of the south-east of Nigeria, Kanu was arrested abroad after four years on the run and brought to Nigeria, where he will go on trial for "terrorism" this month.

Biafra -- a deprived region almost entirely populated by the Igbo people -- was the site of a bloody civil war between 1967 and 1970.

A nation of 210 million and over 200 ethnic groups, Nigeria is regularly rocked by ethnic tensions.

The three largest groups are the Hausa-Fulani in the north, the Igbo in the south-east and the Yoruba in the southwest.

Nigerian separatist leader Igboho Kalashnikov automatic rifles Voodoo charm jackets

Nigerian separatist leader on the run after gun battle

Shehbaz, Bilawal, others briefed about security situation

Concealment of income declared cognizable offence

Transmission line project: Tabish causes considerable controversy

FBR explains taxation of property, salary income

Trade deficit swells 33pc YoY

Time limitation not applicable to foreign assets, income

Power situation to improve by Monday: Azhar

Xi warns against foreign bullying as China marks party centenary

Global tax deal backed by 130 nations

June CPI inflation increases 9.70pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters