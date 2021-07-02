PARTLY FACETIOUS: Bilawal versus Qureshi

“So what do you think?”

“I was never in doubt that the budget would be passed though with perhaps not with as much majority due to the absence of the leader of the opposition and I hear 14 of his party members were also absent and…”

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari mentioned that but see that’s what distinguishes youth from mature politicians – I mean if an outcome is a fait accompli why bother, and if this opens another back door let’s be honest that would count as a major success.”

“The sea has no back doors - it’s a Bajan proverb I think…”

“Bajan?”

“From Barbados.”

“Hmmm, but Bilawal is a resident of Karachi where you have the sea and he can open his back door and go for a swim and…and he swims…wait, let me finish, I have it on good authority that no one from the city of Multan can swim…..”

“Even pirs who provide spiritual guidance to the common people?”

“Last I heard giving spiritual guidance does not include learning how to swim!”

“That’s true technically, anyway when I asked your opinion I wasn’t referring to the budget – I was referring to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari versus Shah Mehmud Qureshi show in the assembly.”

“Show or show down?”

“It was the only debate in the assembly that was entertaining.”

“I see, anyway I reckon Bilawal won hands down – I mean to say he is young, and that he has known Bilawal since he was less than a couple of feet long is hardly a rejoinder worthy of mention.”

“Hmmm, Bilawal is a good verbal sparrer – I recall the epithet of select he gave to the leader of the house that still rankles…”

“OK, but there is a conflict in what you say – Bilawal Bhutto Zardari commenting on the absence of Shehbaz Sharif and 14 of his party members on the day the budget was approved showed his lack of experience while he won the spat with Shah Mehmud Qureshio who is probably the same age as Shehbaz Sharif…”

“You have to learn to distinguish pirs or those close to pirs from non-pirs, you have to distinguish between…”

“Hey Zardari sahib’s pir used to instruct him to go to the mountains which meant Islamabad or the sea which meant Karachi when he was the President and he followed the instructions to the letter which is why the PPP completed its term of office and…”

“Some animals are more equal to others is a famous quote from Animal Farm – apply to elite capture or sectors or businesses or tradesmen or…”

“Or pirs?”

“I would advise caution, don’t comment on powers that you don’t understand.”

